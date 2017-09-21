Studio 28 lot in Wyoming for sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The plot of land that used to be the location of Studio 28 in Wyoming has been put up for sale.

Colliers International |West Michigan, Celebration! Cinema and the City of Wyoming announced the listing Thursday. It includes three plots of land totaling 20.53 acres located on 28th Street SW in Wyoming.

In a release from Colliers International | West Michigan, the company said it is the largest retail development site available in the greater metro Grand Rapids area.

The plot has been vacant for a decade. Studio 28 closed in November of 2008 and was demolished in March of 2014.

The listing is part of the 28 West plan created by the city to redevelop Studio 28.

