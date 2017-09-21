What you didn’t know: consequences to untreated hearing loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we grow older, hearing loss can be a debilitating problem, but what you might not know is that hearing loss can put you at risk for other conditions. Here to tell us more is our expert in hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan, from McDonald Hearing.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Hearing loss has been associated with an increased risk of dementia, especially when it comes to older adults. Though all humans brains become smaller with age, shrinkage is accelerated with adults with hearing loss. And, if untreated, hearing loss may result in serious long-term consequences to healthy brain functioning.

That’s why it’s important to get an annual hearing screening once you have reached 50.

Get a free hearing screening & consultation at McDonald Hearing! Clean and check your current hearing aids, and preview the latest technology (for a limited time only) call 1-888-481-6373 to schedule your free hearing evaluation.

5 days only – Sept 25-29 – Monday through Friday

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

