Wyoming police searching Grand River for missing mom

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand River in Grandville is one of several places authorities are searching for any sign of a missing mother of three.

It’s been more than two weeks since 35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo was last seen or heard from by her loved ones.

On Sept. 3, Carrillo left her Wyoming home to pick up her children at their father’s home on Colby Street SW in Wyoming. Her car was found less than a mile away from hs home, in the parking lot for St. John Vianney Church later that evening, according to police.

Authorities suspect foul play in the case and say the father of Carillo’s children, 38-year-old Andrew Hudson, is a suspect in her disappearance. Andrew Hudson and his father, Lyle Hudson, are both charged with perjury in connection to the investigation.

Thursday, Wyoming police could be seen combing the Grand River near 28th Street and Wilson Avenue. Police confirmed that search was related to the Carrillo case.

In a news release, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said its officers are looking for evidence related to Carillo’s disappearance at several locations throughout Kent County. However, authorities did not release additional details. Wyoming police said the searches would be extensive and include K-9s, helicopters, watercraft and other agencies.

Investigators are asking anyone who encounters an active search to avoid and leave the area “in order to limit unnecessary disruption to the process.”

Anyone with information about where Carillo may be is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

