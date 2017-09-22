ArtPrize entry shines light on Flint water crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Flint Water Crisis has grabbed headlines nationwide.

Tens of thousands of people were exposed to water tainted by old lead pipes.

One ArtPrize artist who lives 1,100 miles away from Flint has created her entry in response to the city’s struggle.

The piece, titled Flint, is a drinking fountain with a spotlight. But when you look closer, you might be compelled to look away.

Artist Ti-Rock Moore is a New Orleans native that said living through Hurricane Katrina awakened the activist inside her that hasn’t rested since. She considers the aftermath of the hurricane and the water crisis to be racial crimes.

“I am an activist and my art is a manifestation of my activism,” Moore said.

Her ArtPrize entry titled “Flint” is a drinking fountain painted print white, with dirty water flowing from its spout as a Jim Crow-era “Colored” sign hangs at eye level.

“It’s the volume at which this piece speaks is so much louder than the volume I can speak marching down the street,” said Moore.

That old sign is authentic, one of many things people have sent to her.

“It makes it simple because I am bringing in history and I am bringing in the reality of things are the same and somewhere deep inside we know that,” said Moore.

Another one of her pieces features a dismantled a 100-year-old KKK robe and hood.

“Things are as oppressive as they were 400 years ago, it’s just different iteration,” said Moore.

She will visit Flint for the first time this weekend. A city she has never stepped foot in, but has lent a voice to through art.

“As artists we have a duty to speak,” said Moore.

Moore’s piece can be found at Fountain Street Church located at 24 Fountain St. NE.

