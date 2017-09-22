ArtPrize inspired options at Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love that ArtPrize doesn’t just add new art and beauty to the landscape of downtown Grand Rapids… it pushes the already creative minds that work and dwell here to think outside the box!

We stopped by Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails this week, and were able to meet the ArtPrize artists who have installations there. We also got to try food and drinks, directly inspired by the works that are on display in and outside the restaurant.

They also have an amazing fall menu, we might add!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails | 67 Ottawa SW – Grand Rapids | ArtPrize Hours: Monday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday 11am-midnight, Saturday Noon to midnight, Sunday Noon to 9pm | (616) 226-3319

