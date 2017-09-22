Ausmus out as Tigers manager after 2017 season

DETROIT (WOOD) –The Detroit Tigers announced the team will not be extending the contract of manager Brad Ausmus past the 2017 season.

An announcement was made by Tigers Executive Vice president of Baseball Operations and General Manager Al Avila Friday. Ausmus and his coaching staff will keep their current positions through the end of the 2017 season.

In a statement released by the team, Avila said he feels it’s best “we have a new approach and a fresh start with the manager position” while the team transitions in a new direction.

“Brad has done an admirable job under, at times, difficult circumstances, especially this season, and we appreciate his professionalism and dedication to the Tigers the past four years.”

The team’s search for a new manager is underway.

Ausmus has been the team’s manager since Nov. of 2013. He managed Detroit to an American Central Division title during his first season in 2014. He finished his Tigers career with a 312-325.

24 Hour News 8 will have a live report at 5 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

