BC warns residents of discolored water

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek city officials are warning residents of the possibility of discolored water for up to the next week.

According to a Battle Creek city manager release, a malfunctioning valve at the city’s Verona Pumping Station is expected to cause discolored water throughout the drinking water system Friday. Although the water will be discolored, it will still be safe for drinking, the release said.

The issue with the valve started around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, which forced staff to close water mains to re-establish normal water pumping conditions, the release said.

The city said when an incident like this occurs, a reverse flow of water in the system can loosen accumulated sediment.

To perform a cold-water flush, run cold water in bathtubs and then sinks until the water runs clear. Residents impacted should also avoid running hot water until their cold water system has been flushed.

