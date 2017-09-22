Candid Conversations with Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is breast cancer awareness month, and each year, Spectrum Health hosts Candid Conversations, a free community breast cancer awareness event dedicated to the legacy of First Lady Betty Ford.

While most people are aware of breast cancer, many don’t think about the affects a cancer diagnosis and treatment has on a woman’s body.

Spectrum Health is here to talk about the effects of cancer treatment on women’s reproductive organs and sexual health – we have Dr. Diana Bitner and Kelsey Haynes here today.

What makes the event special this year?

Panel discussion brought back by popular demand

Health experts (which include Dr. Bitner) will discuss breast cancer genetics, risks and survivorship and health disparities

Musical performances

Emmy Rickert will share her remarkable story which begins with a cancer diagnosis at age 24, one week after losing her aunt to the disease. And her journey with breast cancer

In response to previous year’s attendees we have increased the number of health booths at the event and will also be providing headsets for the event to allow for translation of the event into Spanish.

When is Candid Conversations?

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

4-5 p.m. Health booths and light bites

5-6:30 p.m. Candid Conversations program

Reserve your ticket at spectrumhealth.org/betty-ford-event

