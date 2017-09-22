Cass Co. crash kills man

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cassopolis man was killed Friday afternoon after he lost control of his vehicle navigating a curve and was struck by a large truck, authorities said.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday on Robinson Road south of Buffalo Lane in Jefferson Township, authorities said.

In a Cass County Sheriff’s Office release, authorities said 52-year-old Daniel Albert Dolan lost control of his vehicle going around a curve and was struck by the truck after crossing the center line of the roadway. Dolan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

