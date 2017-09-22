Deputies: Man arrested after having sex with teen in field

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 36-year-old man is facing charges after deputies say he had sex with an underage girl in a Calhoun County field.

Deputies say they were called shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday to the area of 25 ½ Mile Road and S Drive in Homer Township, southeast of Battle Creek, to investigate a suspicious vehicle. The caller told authorities they had seen the green Dodge Ram pickup truck parked in the area before and thought it was suspicious.

When deputies arrived on scene, no one was inside the vehicle. Deputies then noticed a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man walking out of a nearby field, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The two told deputies that they had been in the field having sexual relations, the release said.

The man, who is from Homer, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment on criminal sexual conduct charges.

