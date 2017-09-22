Deputies seek liquor store armed robbery suspect

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who held up a liquor store at gunpoint Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at Zain’s Party Store located at 10030 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Township, northeast of Rockford, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The owner of the store told deputies that he was closing for the night when the suspect entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the releases said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s, around 6-foot tall with an athletic build and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

