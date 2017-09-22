Design and Drive contest for local creatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here at Rosa Parks Circle, you can see a special art contest going on. In fact, you may be wondering why there are cars parked in such an open, public space.

We’re with Joe and Jason, to learn more about the Design and Drive art contest.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

West Michigan Honda Dealers are back as a Leadership Sponsor and Official Vehicle of ArtPrize with a display that brings a LIVE element authentic to the creative fabric of the festival. Art Application phase taking place through Sunday. Come out and pick your favorite artist / design. Voting begins Monday, September 25 Thursday, October 5th. As in the past, they’ll announce the winner of the new Honda Civic lease live on eightWest, Friday, October 6th.

