Drone races coming to Van Andel Arena





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Great Lakes Cup Drone Racing Championship & Expo is headed to Grand Rapids for the first time ever.

Dozens of drone racers from around the country will be competing in the event at Van Andel Arena. Spectators that buy a wristband at entry can come in and out of the event as they please throughout the weekend of Sept. 22. The drone racing event will have a $10,000 total purse for the champions, making it one of the top 10 races in country.

24 Hour News 8 spoke to one of the racers about the event and its course.

“We’re trying to make it slow enough for the spectators to pay attention to what’s happening but also fast enough to make it exciting for both the pilots and spectators,” said Chris Spitale with Great Lakes Drones. “We’re trying a bunch of different ideas to make it both safe and fun to watch.”

Along with drone racing, there will be a live drone light show in coordination with ArtPrize Nine. It will be held above the downtown Grand Rapids skyline.

There will also be live music performances throughout the weekend and a celebrity drone racing event Saturday, Sept. 23.

—–

Online:

Events schedule

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

