East Kentwood linemen getting national attention





EAST KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — East Kentwood football has started its 2017 season strong, compiling a 4-0 record heading into Friday’s game.

There are a couple big reasons why.

The Falcons have two lineman who are among the most highly touted and best players in West Michigan. Logan Brown and Mazi Smith are both four star recruits who have attracted scholarship offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame.

However, big time talent brings big time expectations.

“I hear it walking down to the field, I hear it after the game,” Brown said.

Even though both Brown and Smith seem to be headed to compete amongst the best players in the NCAA, they want to act like the typical teenage high school students they are.

“I just want to be a high school kid,” Brown said. “To be honest, you can’t do regular high school kid things.”

Despite all the pressure being placed on them, they keep their humility and don’t let all of the special attention get to them.

“A lot of kids can get big-headed,” Smith said. “They can really think they are the man, I make sure I don’t ever feel that way.”

East Kentwood head coach Tony Kimbrough had nothing but praise for the way his players handle themselves off the field.

“(They are) just really good people,” he said. “They’re examples of what an East Kentwood student should be.”

