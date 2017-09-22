EB West River Drive closed due to crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lanes of West River Drive in Plainfield Township are closed due to a crash.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West River Drive NE and Safety Drive NE in Plainfield Township.

Kent County Dispatch told 24 Hour News 8 that West River Drive is shutdown at Buth Drive NE. One lane of westbound West River Drive is also shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The number or extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

