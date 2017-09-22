Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos replaces campus sex assault rules

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Betsy DeVos 0
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos waves as she steps away from the podium after speaking at the White House Summit on Historically Black Colleges and Universities at the White House complex, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is scrapping Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new interim instructions for universities. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has said the Obama rules were unfairly skewed against the students accused of assault.

In a statement Friday, DeVos says, “Schools must continue to confront these horrific crimes and behaviors head-on.” But she adds, “The process also must be fair and impartial, giving everyone more confidence in its outcomes.”

The temporary guidance will be in place while the Education Department gathers comments and comes up with new rules.