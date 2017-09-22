Ex-boyfriend found guilty of Muskegon mother’s murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and mother of three is going to prison.

Joshua Salyers was found guilty Friday in Muskegon County District Court on a charge of open murder for the death of 22-year-old Barbie Dailey in 2016.

Muskegon police said Salyers admitted to killing Dailey, who was found dead in her Muskegon home in September 2016.

Prior to the murder, Salyers was putting disturbing posts and videos on Facebook, telling a relative of Dailey “cut, cut, cut, somebody is going to pay.”

State records show Salyers has a criminal history that dates back to 2004 when he was charged with malicious annoyance by writing. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor sex assault and misdemeanor commercializing sex in July of 2013. Two months after, he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and malicious use of telecommunications service in the case.

Salyers’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

