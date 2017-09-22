Feds: 8 guns stolen from Grandville Cabela’s still missing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five of 13 guns stolen from the Grandville Cabela’s last week have been recovered in neighboring Grand Rapids, according to federal authorities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed the numbers to 24 Hour News 8 Friday, adding eight weapons are still unaccounted for. The agency could not elaborate on the types of guns stolen.

The breaking and entering happened sometime before the 44th Street store opened for business Sept. 16. At the time, Grandville police said an undisclosed amount of guns were stolen.

Now, Grandville police are trying to determine if an early Friday morning shooting at the Kobe Japanese Steakhouse is connected to the robbery.

Calls to the sergeant handling the Cabela’s investigation Friday were not returned. Calls to Cabela’s corporate office in Nebraska were also not returned.

The guns recovered so far made their way to Grand Rapids.

RECOVERY TIMELINE

On Sept. 16 around 5 p.m., Grand Rapids police responded to shots fired near Baxter Street and Diamond Avenue SE. During the investigation, officers stopped a vehicle and recovered some of the guns from Cabela’s.

Three teens were arrested at that scene, but one managed to run away, officers said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s investigation led them to a house on Shangrai La Drive, where they showed up with a search warrant at 3 a.m. Sunday.

During the search, officers made contact with another teen, who initially would not come out of the home. After a more than four-hour standoff, the suspect surrendered.

The four suspects range in age from 13 to 16 years old, authorities say.

Monday, GRPD released information about the arrest of three additional suspects connected to the Cabela’s robbery.

According to their release, GRPD recovered an unloaded Glock semi-automatic 9 mm handgun Sunday night from a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. It was not clear where the teens were when police stopped them “as they walked in the street.”

Then early Monday, GRPD arrested a 20-year-old man after another shots fired call. Police said the man had a Glock semi-automatic .40-caliber handgun in his waistband, which was loaded with 16 rounds. It’s also unclear where that arrest was made.

At this time, 24 Hour News 8 has not been able to confirm if the seven arrests are suspects who committed the robbery, of if these guns exchanged hands after the business break-in.

