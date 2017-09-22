Find out if you’re eligible for a Symphony Scorecard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Two major institutions in the Grand Rapids art world are teaming up to bring the beauty of art, to even more people. We’re joined by The President of the Grand Rapids Symphony, Peter Perez and Dana Friis-Hansen the Director of the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

1) Symphony Scorecard members are eligible to receive up to four free tickets per concert for most GR Symphony concerts, and unlimited visits to GRAM throughout the year for themselves plus up to four guests.

2) More than 5,000 Scorecards were provided in the first two years of the program launched in 2015 with a grant from the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation.

3) Scorecards are available from social workers at area partnering organizations including Bethany Christian Services, Grand Rapids Housing Commission, Hope Network, and the Department of Health and Human Services for Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties and the State of Michigan.

Who is eligible?

Members of our community receiving financial assistance from the State of Michigan, and Active, Guard and Reserve Military Households.

How can I get a Symphony Scorecard?

For individuals receiving financial assistance from the State of Michigan contact: Kent County Department of Health and Human Services.

For active, guard or reserve military households contact: U.S. Marine Corps

