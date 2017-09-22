Week 5 of Football Frenzy: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Week 5 of the Football Frenzy, and our crews will be spread out across West Michigan to bring you highlights of all the action.

Our spotlight will be on these games, which include four teams hoping to stay undefeated.

Grandville Bulldogs (3-1) at East Kentwood Falcons (4-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: East Kentwood enters a key O-K Red matchup against the Bulldogs unbeaten and has already matched last year’s win total. The Falcons are looking to extend their winning streak to five games, their longest since 2014, while gaining redemption against a Grandville squad that routed them 46-3 a year ago. The Bulldogs have won two in a row after a disappointing home loss to Warren De La Salle. Grandville, the defending O-K Red champs, has allowed only two touchdowns the past two weeks in wins over Grand Haven and Hudsonville. Grandville has won 13 of its last 16 games dating back to last season.

Montague Wildcats (4-0) at Whitehall Vikings (3-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: A longstanding rivalry continues in the West Michigan Conference as the 74th all-time meeting between the two teams takes place in a series that began in 1950. Montague has been dominant so far this season, outscoring its opponents 231-21. The Wildcats have scored 48 points or more in each of their games, while shutting out a pair of teams. Montague has won the last two meetings, including a 41-20 win last season. The Vikings opened with a 26-23 loss to Kelloggsville, but has won three straight. They defeated Muskegon Oakridge 28-14 a week ago.

Kalamazoo Hackett Fighting Irish (4-0) at Watervliet Panthers (4-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The last remaining unbeaten teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference-Valley square off in an anticipated shootout between two high-scoring offenses. Kalamazoo Hackett has averaged 40 points per game and has stayed perfect in non-conference play despite a defense that is giving up 20 points per game. The Fighting Irish have already equaled last year’s win total and are looking to make the state tournament for the first time since 2014. Watervliet has averaged a whopping 57 points per game en route to four lopsided nonconference victories. The Panthers hope to extend their winning seasons streak to eight years and has qualified for the playoffs six years in a row. Watervliet defeated Kalamazoo Hackett 34-19 a year ago.

We’ll also have crews at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

East Grand Rapids vs. Wyoming

Forest Hills Central vs. Northview

Forest Hills Northern vs. NorthPointe Christian

Godwin Heights vs. Cadillac

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Cedar Springs

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Coopersville

Holland Christian vs. Zeeland East

Hudsonville vs. West Ottawa

Kelloggsville vs. Calvin Christian

Kent City vs. Lakeview

Lowell vs. Greenville

Mona Shores vs. Jenison

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Ravenna

Reeths-Puffer vs. Muskegon

Rockford vs. Grand Haven

Sparta vs. Allendale

Zeeland West vs. Byron Center

