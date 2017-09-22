Get outdoors and beautify your lawn with help from Harder and Warner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Beautiful outdoor spaces that are works of art, don’t happen overnight! They’re created through a lot of planning, and great materials like flowers and trees.

And you know what they say, fall and spring are the best times to plant… so we wanted to check in with our friends at Harder and Warner!

Get outside and beatify you lawn with 20% off everything that grows this month.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Harder and Warner’s “Rock the Runway” event is next Thursday, September 28th, at Thornapple Point Country Club! You can get your tickets now, by calling either Dutton General Store or Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique.

Harder & Warner Landscaping & Garden Center | 6464 Broadmoor in Caledonia | In September: 20% off everything that grows

