GR commissioners to consider $25K bid in manager search

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids commissioners are set to vote on paying as much as $25,000 to a company to will help find the next city manager.

Six search firms submitted bids for the project; GovHR based in Northbrook, Illinois, was the lowest bidder. They would help promote the city manager job opening and evaluate resumes.

GovHR is already taking part in the search for a new Kent County administrator.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the matter Tuesday.

City Manager Greg Sundstrom announced his retirement in August. He’ll officially leave his post early next year.

