Grandville PD investigates shooting outside restaurant

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville police are investigating after shots were fired outside a restaurant and whether the incident is linked to a recent break-in.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Kobe Japanese Steakhouse located at 3434 Rivertown Point Court, according to a Grandville Police Department news release.

Police said there had been a dance party inside the restaurant when a fight spilled out into the parking lot. A man then fired a shot in the air and took off.

No one was hurt, but police are looking for the person who fired the shots.

Police said several 9 mm casings were found at the scene, which are similar to the type of guns stolen from the Cabela’s in Grandville last week. At this time, it’s unknown if Friday’s incident is in anyway related to the recent break-in, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.3002 ex. 2 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

