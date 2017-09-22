KCAS Pets of the Week: Diamond and Lily





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to start the new season with a new furry friend, check out this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Diamond. She’s a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray.

Diamond loves walks and is fantastic on a leash, according to the shelter. She loves play time with KCAS volunteers, but she is ready for a family of her very own.

Next is Lily. This 4-year-old beagle is good with other dogs and children and loves attention. Like the typical beagle, she follows her nose.

If you’re interested in adopting Diamond, Lily or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

