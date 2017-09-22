KDPS investigates armed robbery near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University police are telling students to be cautious after an armed robbery happened near campus.

The Western Michigan University Department of Public Safety said in a tweet Friday morning that the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating an armed robbery in the 900 block W. Lovell Street.

KDPS is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 900 block of W. Lovell. Use caution in the area — WMU Public Safety (@WMUPublicSafety) September 22, 2017

WMU police also told students to use caution when in the area, which is a few blocks away from the university’s main campus in Kalamazoo.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

