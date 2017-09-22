KDPS seeking assistance in locating missing Kzoo man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kalamazoo man.

Julius O’Bryant Jr, 70, has been missing since 7 p.m. Friday. He suffers from mid-stage Alzehimer’s.

O’Bryant is described as a black male standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a plain blue T-shirt and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

