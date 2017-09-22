Man receives prison time for 1977 murder

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man was sentenced to prison in a 1977 murder in southwestern Michigan.

Raymond Richmond was sentenced to 12-18 years in prison with credit for 503 days in addition to fines in Cass County Circuit Court.

Richard entered a plea deal in July after pleading guilty to second degree murder in the November 1977 murder of Robert Stasiak in Ontwa Township in Cass County near the Indiana border. The victim was Richmond’s cousin.

Richmond was 18 when he fatally shot his cousin after authorities say Stasiak flushed Richmond’s marijuana down the toilet.

The investigation of the case was reopened by the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department in 2015, and then arrested him in May of 2016 in South Bend, Indiana.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

