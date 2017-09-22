New guides jump start ArtPrize Nine experience





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ArtPrize staff wants to help you navigate the 1,346 entries with ease this year.

ArtPrize Nine organizers added special experience guides to help visitors get their trips started. There are five guides: family experience, critic’s choice, city sights/outdoor art, rainy day and brew lovers.

24 Hour News 8’s Marvis Herring checked out the brew lovers’ experience. It includes stops at The B.O.B., Grand Rapids Brewing Company, Atwater Brewery, Founders Brewing Co. and more.

However, it’s not just about beer. Grand Rapids’ vast selection of freshly-brewed coffee is also a part of this suggested ArtPrize Nine tour.

With the higher temperatures this year, this tour offers venues with several indoor entries. There are also some venues, like The B.O.B., with artwork outside.

Check out the new ArtPrize Experience Guides online.

