Returning: Kids’ ArtFest at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize Nine isn’t just for adults, kids can get in on the fun too!

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum annual Kids’ ArtFest is coming up Sunday, September 24th! Join us for an artful afternoon along Sheldon Ave and Library Street noon-5:00 and explore your creative side!

2017 Everyone is invited to explore the wide world of art at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s annual Kids’ ArtFest, Sunday, September 24th, noon-5:00pm along Sheldon Ave and Library Street! Kids’ ArtFest gives children of all ages (and their parents) hands-on experience with a variety of art mediums, including paint, pastel drawing, sculpture, print making, jewelry making, and more. In addition, there will be live performances throughout the afternoon at the entertainment stage and an opportunity to create with ArtPrize artists.

Along with the hands-on art stations throughout the festival, there will also be a variety of performances at the entertainment stage including magicians, a Tae Kwon Do demonstration, Irish dance, musicians, and more. Come create and explore with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Kids’ Art Fest, Sunday, September 24, 2017 from noon to 5:00pm! All outdoor activities are free, a discounted

$6.00 admission will be charged to play inside the museum.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

