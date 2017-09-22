Suspect in Kent County manhunt faces sex assault charges

Related Coverage After day of searching near GR, suspect arrested

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities are releasing new information about what led to a daylong manhunt for a man who was considered armed and dangerous.

Thomas Edward Soisson, 27, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault by strangulation, resisting and obstructing a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon and being a violent habitual felony offender. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office issued the charges Friday, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

The alleged victim told authorities she was held against her will and physically and sexually assaulted by someone she knew. Deputies say when they tried to talk to Soission about the reported sex assault, he ran.

Soisson was arrested near the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites at Alpine Avenue and 3 Mile Road NW in Alpine Township Thursday night.

The search for Soisson began about a mile away just before 9 a.m. Thursday. A Michigan State Police helicopter could be seen hovering over the area surrounding York Creek Apartments. Police K-9 units also assisted in the effort.

While the manhunt was underway, authorities advised all residents to stay indoors and report any suspicious activity. All Comstock Park Public School buildings were under a “Code Yellow” soft lockdown.

The search transitioned Thursday afternoon when the sheriff’s department believed Soisson was no longer in the immediate area. Residents were advised to remain cautious but go about their business as usual.

Soisson has a criminal record dating back to when he was juvenile that includes at least four felonies and four misdemeanors including home invasion and drug possession. His convictions came in both Kent and Ottawa counties. He is also on the sex offender registry for life, according to court records.

Soisson remains in the Kent County jail Friday awaiting arraignment.

