West Michigan motorist shames bad drivers on video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s something just about every driver likes to vent about: The other driver who cut you off, ran a red light, or distractedly broke the rules of the road.

One West Michigan motorist has taken to social media with his road rants.

He calls himself Mr. Roadside 616 and the videos he’s posted on his YouTube channel have been viewed thousands of times.

Mr. Roadside drives through the streets of greater Grand Rapids with a camera mounted to the dashboard of his vehicle, catching other drivers at their worst.

Some, like one driver who wandered into his lane, are everyday gaffes.

Others are real doozies, like a driver who pulled a five-lane change on the S-Curve.

And while roundabouts like the ones on Wealthy Street near Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital can sometimes be a bit confusing, they’re not designed as a short cut, despite what a minivan driver seems to believe.

Then there’s the just plain goofy discoveries Mr. Roadside 616 makes on the street. His camera caught one driver towing a push mower behind the vehicle.

Mr.Roadside 616’s YouTube page is titled “Videos from the life of a Roadside Assistance worker.” We only know him by his username.

Of course, we all make mistakes. And since he won’t reveal himself, 24 Hour News 8 hasn’t had a chance to check Mr. Roadside 616’s driving record.

We contacted him by email for an interview; the man behind the camera said thanks, but no thanks.

“As much as I appreciate the offer, I’m going to respectfully decline,” he stated in an email reply to 24 Hour News 8. “I do hope you enjoy watching some of my videos,” he added.

And maybe pay a little more attention when you’re out on the road.

