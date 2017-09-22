Your fall favorites are back at Biggby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It may not feel much like fall, but when the seasons change, there’s definitely some great coffee flavors we crave. We have Sara Birney here from Biggby!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Fall favorites are back at Biggby!

1) Caramel Apple Cider: Fresh Apple cider by itself is always a treat. Add a splash of our famous caramel marvel sauce, a sprinkle of cinnamon and a dash of whip, serve it hot, iced or frozen, and you have pure happiness in a cup!

2) Pumpkin Spice Latte: This scrumptious latte features a splash of our velvety smooth Great Pumpkin Spice sauce made from real pumpkins swirling in our finest espresso and steamed milk. Just like your favorite pumpkin pie, we top it off with a generous dash of whip and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Try one today and discover why this little latte is a seasonal favorite.

3) Pumpkin Muffin: This pumpkin flavored muffin is swirled with a decadent cream cheese center.This delightful fall treat is a fan favorite!

Grab your fall favorite at any Biggby Coffee location now until November!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

