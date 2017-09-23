Deputies: Man killed in Barry Co. shooting

PRARIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County sheriff’s deputies say a man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened at 1:52 a.m. in the 15000 block of Burchette Road in Prairieville Township. Prairieville Township is east of Delton.

Deputies say crews tried to save the victim, however he died of his injuries.

A person of interest is in custody, and deputies say there is no threat to the community.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim pending family notification.

The shooting remains under investigation.

