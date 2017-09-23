EB I-94 shut down in BC due to crash, semi fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say eastbound I-94 is shut down at Skyline Drive (exit 92) in Battle Creek due to a crash and semi-truck fire.

It happened around 12:13 p.m. Saturday, according to dispatchers in Calhoun County.

Authorities are not sure whether anyone was injured, but say multiple vehicles were involved in a crash, and a semi caught fire. One lane of westbound I-94 is also closed at Skyline Drive. Traffic is backed up to Helmer Road (exit 95).

Dispatchers say drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

