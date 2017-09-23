Grand Haven without power

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Haven is without power, according to Ottawa County dispatch.

It is unknown what is causing the outage or when power will be restored.

Dispatch said 911 doesn’t have current information as to why the city is experiencing an outage, and asks residents not to call 911 to report it.

According to the Grand Haven Board of Light and Power outage map, thousands of people are left without power. The map says power was lost around 8 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story, more information will be released as it becomes available.

