GRPD searching for suspect in armed robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. at Curtis Cleaners on Michigan Street, police said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it is using a K-9 to track the perimeter in order to locate the suspect.

Details on a description of the suspect or what the suspect took during the robbery weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

