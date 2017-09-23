MSP: Bicyclist injured in Oceana Co. hit-and-run

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are searching for the driver they say hit a bicyclist in Oceana County and left the scene.

It happened around 7:07 p.m. Friday on Skeels Road in Greenwood Township. Greenwood Township is south of Hesperia.

Troopers say the bicyclist, a 34-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2007-2012 Dodge Caliber. The vehicle is also missing the passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171.

