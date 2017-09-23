Surveillance pictures released from shooting outside restaurant

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville police have released surveillance pictures of a suspect in a shooting outside a restaurant.

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Kobe Japanese Steakhouse located at 3434 Rivertown Point Court, police say.

Police believe the suspect’s vehicle is a black-colored Infiniti SUV, with a possible partial Michigan license plate number DPY.

Police said there had been a dance party inside the restaurant when a fight spilled out into the parking lot. A man then fired a shot in the air and took off.

Several 9 mm casings were found at the scene, which are similar to the type of guns stolen from the Cabela’s in Grandville last week, police say. At this time, it’s unknown if Friday’s incident is in anyway related to the recent break-in, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.3002 ex. 2 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

