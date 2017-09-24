ArtPrize work makes kids with disabilities artists





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As families enjoy music, games and art in downtown Grand Rapids during ArtPrize Nine, one entry is offering children with disabilities the chance to become artists themselves.

Outside the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Sunday, parents brought their kids to the Zot Artz Experience.

“I grew up with individuals with disabilities in a foster home in the Midwest,” the man behind the entry, Dwayne Szot, explained to 24 Hour News 8. “I remember grabbing my foster sister and giving her a ride in a wagon down a long gravel road ’cause she couldn’t get there with her crutches or her chair fast enough and that led me to create the first ever painting wheelchair.”

The device includes a roller that applies paint to a stencil. That stencil rolls as the wheelchair moves, laying down a design on paper on the ground.

“When you see … them rolling through the painting, leaving a mark like that for the first time ever, there are no words for that feeling,” Szot aid.

It’s as magical as it sounds for children like 10-year-old Ella Orban. She has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, cognitive impairments and is legally blind. But as she felt the vibrations of the paint roller and the air of a bubble machine, she was an artist.

“It’s also another way for us to enjoy opportunities for us with her and other kids with these kinds of circumstances that are often overlooked,” her mother, Lisa Orban-Kelly, said.

Volunteers later cut up the canvas the children painted and turned it into cards to be used by CompHealth, which supported the piece, and other sponsors.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Complete ArtPrize coverage

Online:

ArtPrize.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

