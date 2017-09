HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — About 2,000 people in the Holland area lost power for hours Sunday evening after a transformer blew.

The Holland Board of Public Works outage map shows the outage in the city and Holland Township happened around 6:15 p.m. Power came back shortly before 10 p.m.

The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority posted on Facebook that a blown transformer in the area of Pine Avenue and 18th Street was to blame.

