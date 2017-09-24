GRPD: Teen shot outside Orbit Room; no suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting outside The Orbit Room for the second weekend in a row.

The shooting happened around midnight outside the club located at outside the club located at 2525 Lake Eastbrook Blvd., near the CenterPoint mall.

Police say there was a long line of people waiting to get inside the club, and a fight broke out. At some point, shots were fired and a 17-year-old girl was struck in the foot. Police say her injury is not life-threatening.

Authorities say they do not have any information about possible suspects.

This is the second shooting in as many weekends at The Orbit Room. On Sept. 17, police say three people were shot outside the club following a concert. Their injuries were not life-threatening, but police have not made any arrests in that case.

Police do not believe the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

