How do ArtPrize jurors choose their Shortlist?





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With more than 1,300 entries in ArtPrize Nine to choose from, how do the jurors pick their finalists? 24 Hour News 8 tagged along with a juror Sunday to find out.

“ArtPrize really makes you get into the city. You definitely go into places you wouldn’t otherwise see,” Miranda Lash, a curator of contemporary art and juror for the two-dimensional category, said.

With help from a guide, she has been all over Grand Rapids, taking in more than 900 pieces in 2.5 days. She admitted it can be overwhelming.

“Only in that there is so much ground to cover,” she clarified. “There is over a hundred venues.”

When it came to choosing her top five pieces, Lash said it was about execution, innovation and seeing something she hasn’t before.

“That’s actually of tremendous importance to me, is that I feel like there is something new in the artist’s voice,” she said. “When you can have execution and concept blended together, that’s when I get very excited.”

Lash said she’s creating a list of her top 30, then narrowing that to 10 and then five.

“It usually takes four or five rounds looking at the whole list and narrowing it down,” Lash said. “The end is hard. It’s a hard choice.”

The Juried Awards Shortlist includes the jurors’ top five in five categories: two-dimensional, three-dimensional, installation, time-based and venue. The Shortlist will be announced live on WOOD TV8 at 7 p.m. Monday.

The No. 1 piece in each category will be announced at the Oct. 6 ArtPrize Awards Ceremony. One of the juried finalists could also be chosen to win the public vote grand prize, which means it’s possible one piece could take home both grand prizes for a total of $400,000.

