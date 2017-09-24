Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Illinois man died Sunday after rolling into Lake Michigan north of Benton Harbor.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. off Rocky Gap Park. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Robert Amentisch rolled onto his back and then into the water while being towed in a tube behind his son’s boat.

The son immediately turned around and found his father unresponsive in the water. He started CPR and, with the help of some strangers, got his father to shore.

Emergency crews arrived while the son and good Samaritans were still performing CPR. They took over, but Amentisch, of Niles, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the St. Joseph U.S. Coast Guard Station.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Amentisch rolled into the water because authorities say the boat towing his tube was going slow.

