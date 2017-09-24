South Haven PD seeks armed robbery suspect

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in an armed robbery in South Haven Sunday afternoon.

The South Haven Police Department says it happened around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Huron Street, near Kalamazoo Street. An officer spotted two people matching the descriptions of the suspects nearby, but they ran off.

One of the suspects was soon found. Police did not release that person’s name Sunday.

Police have identified the other as 21-year-old Michael James Gray II, originally of North Carolina. He is thought to still be in the South Haven or Grand Rapids area and may still be armed with a handgun. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call South Haven police at 269.637.5151.

Investigators say they recovered a stolen handgun, cocaine, marijuana and about $1,000 in counterfeit money. They also found the $30 stolen in the robbery.

