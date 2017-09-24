Teen reports being accosted by men near GVSU

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old reported that a group of men tried to sexually assault her near Grand Valley State University.

GVSU sent a safety notice to students saying the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at 48 West Apartments.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that the teen girl reported she was walking alone when three men came up to her, started pulling at her clothes and told her they wanted to have sex with her. She said no, but they kept pulling at her clothes. She said they stopped and left when another group of people passed nearby. She was not injured.

Authorities said she described the suspects as college-aged African-Americans. One was stocky and had dreadlocks, another had a goatee and the third was tall with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

GVSU said the 17-year-old is not one of its students.

Earlier this month, a woman reported she was approached by a group of five or so men on campus and that they touched her inappropriately. The suspect descriptions in the two cases are not similar.

GVSU says victims of sexual assault should call police, seek medical care right away and call someone to support them. The GVSU Women’s Center victim advocate can be reached at 616.331.2748.

>>Online: GVSU Victim’s Rights and Options

