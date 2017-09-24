To The Point: GOP on Mackinac Island, Stabenow





MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Republicans gathered on Mackinac Island this weekend for their biennial leadership conference, and “To The Point.” was there to question Michigan leaders about what’s on their agenda.

Above on this Sept. 24, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” broadcast live from Mackinac Island, hear from Gov. Rick Snyder as he discusses programs to train more skilled workers, no-fault automotive insurance reform, the prevailing wage and the economy.

Then, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, formerly the leader of the Michigan Republican Party, talks about transitioning into Washington, what she’s doing at the national level and the 2018 midterm election.

And U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who McDaniel and the GOP want to oust from her long-held upper chamber seat, comments on her push to buy American as part of the reauthorization of the defense spending bill, renegotiation of NAFTA, protections for American farmers, and Republicans’ contentious attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

