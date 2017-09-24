Unseasonable heat affects classes again Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As West Michigan continues to experiences an unusual September heat wave, some schools have announced half days or cancellations for Monday.

Several schools in Kent County will have half days, including Grand Rapids Child Discovery Center, Kenowa Hills Public Schools, NorthPointe Christian Elementary, Northview Public Schools, Rockford Christian Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.

Hope Academy of West Michigan in Grand Rapids will be closed all day.

In Calhoun County, Marshall Public Schools has called half days for Monday and Tuesday because of the heat, though the Shamrock Center will remain open.

On Friday, Hope Academy and the NorthPointe Christian elementary school campus were closed. Grand Rapids Christian Elementary and Middle Schools had a half day. Several football games were delayed to try to beat the heat and Union High School’s homecoming game was postponed. On Saturday, Thornapple Kellogg High School held its homecoming dance outside because the gym — which doesn’t have air conditioning — was too hot.

Storm Team 8 says West Michigan may see record heat Monday (with a forecast high of 93) and Tuesday (90). Things should start to cool off Wednesday, and the high Friday is only 63.

