VB Co. deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing woman who they say may be endangered.

Deputies say 44-year-old Patricia Ann Thorpe left her sister’s home in the 300 block of North State Street in Gobles sometime between 12:30 and 8 a.m. Sunday morning. She did not leave a note and did not take her phone with her.

Authorities say Thorpe is developmentally disabled, and that family members are concerned for her safety due to that and the extreme heat.

Thorpe is a white female, 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with animal print on them, a white t-shirt and black shoes. Deputies say she also should be wearing glasses and be carrying an over-the-shoulder purse.

Anyone with information on Patricia Thorpe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or their local police department.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

