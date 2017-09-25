ArtPrize Nine: The Jurors’ Shortlist

Related Coverage How do ArtPrize jurors choose their Shortlist?





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With more than 1,300 entries and just 19 days of ArtPrize Nine, it’s nearly impossible to see all that this year’s competition has to offer.

That’s why ArtPrize and WOOD TV8 turned to a panel of experienced art critics for their top picks.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of ArtPrize Nine

The “ArtPrize Juried Awards Shortlist” airs Monday night at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com. To watch the a livestream of the show, click or tap here.

As the entries are announced, 24 Hour News 8’s web staff will be updating this post with the juried finalists in the Two-Dimensional, Three-Dimensional, Installation, Time-Based and Outstanding Venue categories.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

