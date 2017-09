Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck rolled over a ramp to US-131 in Wyoming Monday evening, dumping a load of asphalt across the road.

It happened on the ramp from 28th Street to the southbound lanes of the highway. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The right lane of the highway was closed while crews cleaned up, as was the ramp.

There was a minor traffic backup on the highway following the crash.

